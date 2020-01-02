|
|
Stanley Leonard Saperstein 89
Northborough - Stanley Leonard Saperstein of Northborough, formerly of Dennis and Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Boston on November 29, 1930 to Samuel and Ida (Levine) Saperstein. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ciel (Kaplan) Saperstein; devoted daughters Jayne Mehne (Christopher) and Ellen Maltzman (Richard); adoring grandchildren Jeffrey Mehne (Kimberly), Sarah Shah (Neil), Julie Sabourin (Matthew) and Daniel Maltzman; loving great-grandchildren Cole, Ryan, Jack and Tyler Mehne and Dilan Shah; brother and best friend Paul Saperstein (Arlene); and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.Stanley was a proud graduate of Boston Latin School (1948) and served in the US Army before entering Boston College, where he received his B.S in Accounting (1952) and went on to receive the Gold Medal from the MA Society of Certified Public Accountants for highest score on the Certified Public Accounting exam in 1957. He had a distinguished 40-year career in accounting which included employment by the US General Services Administration, Federated Department Stores and several Boston accounting firms, becoming a partner in the firm of Glantz and Saperstein and its successor firms. He was actively involved in the former Congregation Shaare Tefilah and the Democratic Town Committee during his years in Norwood. After raising their daughters in Norwood, Stan and Ciel moved back to Boston and enjoyed city life again before spending their retirement years in Boynton Beach and Dennis. He loved his family and friends, his winters in Florida and summers on Cape Cod and his Boston sports teams. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Stan's family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone at the Coleman House in Northborough and JHC Hospice for their professional care and kindness during his time there. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 1:00pm at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA. Interment will take place in Sharon Memorial Park with a reception to follow. The family will welcome visitors from 1:00pm on Saturday, January 4th at the home of Jayne and Chris Mehne and from 1:00pm on Sunday, January 5th at the home of Ellen and Rich Maltzman. Please consider a donation in Stanley's memory to Boston Latin School Association, 27 School Street, Boston, MA 02108 or The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020