|
|
Stanley A. Wojtowicz
Naples, FL - Stanley A. Wojtowicz, Jr, of Naples, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after courageously battling complications resulting from a severe stroke in 2018. He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 21 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Connors) Wojtowicz. He was born on June 2, 1942 in Palmer, Massachusetts to Stanley A. and Sophie V. (Pytka) Wojtowicz of nearby Three Rivers. He grew up with his brother Paul always near his side, and stayed close to his sibling, and Paul's wife Vera, even as distance often separated them. The Catholic Church played a vital role in his family and spiritual life, beginning at Saints Peter and Paul Parish (currently known as Divine Mercy Parish) in Three Rivers, MA as an altar boy and ending at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Naples, FL. Stan graduated from Palmer High School and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business from Saint Anselm College. After furthering his studies at Cornell University, he became a dedicated professional for 50 years in the grocery business, managing Grand Union, Edward's and Shaw's supermarkets throughout the northeast. The culmination of his food service career was as proprietor of the Holland Market, a true family business in the small town of Holland Massachusetts. Throughout his academic and professional times, he made many cherished friends that were always close to his heart; too many to mention. He made friends wherever he went with his kind ways, compassion, sharp wit, love of life and incredible optimism.Stan was a four-season sports fanatic playing, coaching and following events throughout his life. He loved to compete, growing up playing baseball, hockey and football. He enjoyed horse racing, playing cards and 18 holes at the golf course, although his dream of underscoring his beloved Betsy was seldom realized. We'll forgive him for being a NY Yankee fan. When not working or playing hard he enjoyed traveling with Betsy, especially to Ogunquit, ME and the islands of the Caribbean for well-deserved rest and relaxation.Besides his wife Betsy, he is survived by his former wife Marian Morris and their four children; Christopher and Andrea (Moreau) Wojtowicz of Upton, MA; Jayne and Christopher Beck of Old Bridge, NJ ; Jeffrey Wojtowicz of Sturbridge, MA; and Nicole and Uriah Stoltze of Sebastian, FL. His grandchildren, Abigail Martinez and her husband Luis, Zachary Wojtowicz and his wife Tiffany, Emily Wojtowicz and Jack Beck will dearly miss him, as will his great-grandson Samuel Martinez; brother, Paul Wojtowicz and his wife Vera of Topsfield, MA; as well as his extended family of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews and nieces from MA, RI and beyond. We would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health Care in Naples for Stan's care during the past two years.A memorial service in Three Rivers will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations in Stan's memory may be sent to Divine Mercy Parish, 2267 Main St. Three Rivers, MA 01080.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020