Stanley J. Zapustas Jr.
GLOUCESTER - Stanley J. Zapustas Jr., 72, of Gloucester, MA and formerly of Worcester, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House
in Danvers, MA. He was born in Greenfield, MA on February 29, 1948, son of the late Stanley J. Zapustas Sr. and Marguerite (Goselin) Zapustas.
Stanley was a graduate of Athol High School, Class of 1966. In 1967, he entered St. Paul's Franciscan Friary of the Atonement in Garrison, NY where he studied at Pius the 10thth Seminary. Over the years, he was stationed not only at St. Paul's Friary but also at St. Joseph's Friary in Saranac Lake, NY and Ozanam Inn in New Orleans where he worked with the homeless people to find housing and jobs. Upon leaving the Franciscans, he returned to Worcester, MA to work at the Worcester State Hospital caring for those in need. It was at this time that he also attended Assabet Valley School of Nursing, Department of Health for the State of MA in Westboro, MA. Upon passing his board of nursing test and graduating in 1973, he became a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Stanley worked as a nurse not only at Worcester State Hospital but also at Belmont Nursing Home, Worcester and over the last 20 years of his nursing career was employed at the Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester where he was twice named as the employee of the month by patients and their families.
He was a benefactor to and member of numerous organizations including the Worcester and Gloucester Food Banks, Gloucester Educational Fund, Diocese of Worcester Haitian Apostolate and the Franciscans of Providence.
His favorite pastime was traveling the world with his sister, Carol Ann. They enjoyed many trips together including Greece, Italy, Russia, Germany, Israel and Egypt.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Zapustas of Gloucester and many cousins.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held in the Orthodox Church of St. John the Russian, 16 Mount Pleasant Ave., Ipswich, MA followed by a private entombment to be held at St. John's Mausoleum in Worcester, MA.
Notes of condolences can be sent to his sister Carol Ann Zapustas at 638 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930 and any contributions may be made in his name to the Orthodox Church of St. John the Russian, 16 Mount Pleasant Street, Ipswich, MA 01938.
Carol Ann would like to thank Care Dimensions
, nurse Maureen, social worker Rebecca, and all the extraordinary nurses and personnel who in some way made Stan's journey a little bit easier.
Arrangements have been made by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.
