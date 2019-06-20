|
|
Stasia B. Szymczak, 93
Southbridge - Stasia B. "Nanny" (Labok) Szymczak, 93, formerly of Webster, died Monday, November 19, 2018 in Southbridge Rehab & Health Center after a period of declining health. Her husband, John A. Szymczak, died in 1979.
She leaves a daughter, Marilyn A. Mathieu and her husband Ronald of Webster; a grandson, Richard Mathieu and his wife Anna; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose Mathieu; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
She was born in Webster on November 20, 1924, the youngest child of Jan and Veronica (Mazur) Labok and lived there all her life before moving to Southbridge several years ago.
Mrs. Szymczak was a machine operator at Cranston Print Works Company in Webster before retiring in 1984.
She was a member of Saint Joseph Basilica. She enjoyed knitting and bowling in leagues at the Mohegan Bowl-A-Drome.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, June 29, at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster (please meet at the church). Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace, Webster. Donations in her name may be made to Saint Joseph School, 47 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA 01570. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 20 to June 23, 2019