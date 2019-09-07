Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church
535 Salisbury Street
Stefanaq Duka, 84

Worcester - Stefanaq Duka, 84, of Worcester died Friday, September 6th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. His wife of 52 years, Lirika (Belica) Duka died in 2012. He leaves his two sons, Josif Duka and his wife, Loreta and Aurel Duka and his wife, Entela both of Worcester; and three granddaughters, Megan, Shayla and Nikola.

He was born in Albania the son of Spiro and Marianthi (Nene) Duka and immigrated to the United States in 2002 to be with his sons. Stefanaq was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church. He appreciated the time he spent at Elm Park where he walked with his wife. Mr. Duka enjoyed travelling, especially to Florida, Washington and Albania. He was a handyman who was able to fix anything.

His funeral is Tuesday, September 10th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday, September 9th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or the St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
