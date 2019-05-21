|
Stefania Tobojka, 90
Clinton - Stefania Tobojka, 90, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Stanislaw Tobojka, and two sons, Leszek Tobojka and Marian Tobojka. She is survived by three sons, Slawomir Tobojka & wife Sharon, with whom she lived, of Clinton; Tadeusz and his wife Wladyskawa Tobojka and Zbyszek Tobojka, all of Poland; her sister Zosia Fhylypkowska of Poland; four grandchildren, Sandra, Patrick, Daniel, and Lindsey Tobojka; two step-grandchildren Amanda Cummings of Waltham and John Cummings of Turners Falls; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Daughter of the late Francis & Alexandra (Popielarz) Tobojka, Stefania was born and educated in Poland. She met and married her soul mate, Stanislaw Tobojka, and the couple worked tirelessly to raise their family of five boys. In 1986 she and her husband along with their youngest son Slawomir, emigrated to the United States and settled in Clinton, where Stefania worked for the Weetabix Company until retiring. She held a great passion for gardening, knitting, sewing, and cooking. A woman of great faith and proud of her Polish heritage, Stefania was devout member of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Parish in Clinton. Above all, she was the dedicated matriarch of her family who will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Funeral services are to be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 until 7PM in the funeral home. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2019