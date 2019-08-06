|
Stella A. Bendoris, 96
Worcester - Stella A. (Campanale) Bendoris who recently celebrated her 96th birthday passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Beaumont Hospice Facility. Stella now will join her husband of sixty-four years Anthony J. Bendoris, who predeceased her in June 2009.
Stella is survived by her loving daughters, Linda A. Bendoris of Auburn, and Sheila M. Bourque and her husband Al of Sutton, a sister, Carol Eagles of San Jose, CA, her grand dogs, Piper, Suri, and Jewel and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Stella was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters, William, Bernard, Frank, and Batisti Campanale, Maria Lostimolo, and Josephine Tiscione. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Vincenzo and Irena (Mascia) Campanale, and has lived here all her life.
Stella had a beautiful smile and personality and that along with her great fashion sense made her presence so comforting. Everyone loved Stella and she will be sadly missed.
Stella was always there to help someone. She spent many years working as a nurses aide and made it a part of her life to care for her family, not only as a wonderful wife and mother, but making sure her siblings were taken care of when they were not feeling well. She also loved to shop, cook up a great meal in the kitchen, and host magnificent dinners and parties, always welcoming family and friends, new and old.
We would like to thank Salmon Hospice and all her health care workers for providing exceptional care for her.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday August 10, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester; then guests are invited to join the cortege, departing the funeral home at 11:10 a.m. in procession to an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street, Worcester.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
