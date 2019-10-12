Home

Stella Carney Damon

Stella Carney Damon Obituary
Stella (Antul) Carney Damon, 92

Worcester - Stella (Antul) Carney Damon, 92, died Wed. Oct. 2, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA she was the daughter of Anthony and Agnes (Renis) Antul. Stella was a graduate of Commerce High School, Worcester Girls Trade School and Elizabeth Ollis Beauty Academy. She worked as a hairdresser over 40 years and owned and operated Stella Antul Beauty Salon in Worcester. She was predeceased by her first husband James Carney and second husband Kendall Damon; 3 brothers Walter P. Antul, Paul Antul, and Henry J. Antul, who was killed in WWII; 4 sisters Helen Antul, Jean Serafin, Eugena McGrath and Anna Morley. She is survived by a sister Theresa Montville and a brother Stanley B. and his wife Janet Antul; and many nieces and nephews. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are scheduled. Private burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
