|
|
Stella C. (Pizon) Driscoll
SPENCER - Stella C. (Pizon) Driscoll, 95, formerly of 69 Wilson St., died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Life Care Center of Auburn.
She was the wife of Joseph T. Driscoll who died in 1996. She leaves her son Timothy J. Driscoll and his wife Denise of Spencer and her daughter Kathleen S. Jankoski of Rochdale, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers; Roger and Edward Pizon, a sister Alice Pizon, and her son in law Philip Jankoski.
Stella was born in Spencer, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Zientak) Pizon. She was a seamstress for 30 years at the former Boston Burial Casket Co. in Auburn, retiring in 1981 after 20 years with the company. Stella had a love for traveling, animals and bingo at the Life Care Center. The family would like to thank the staff at Auburn Life Care and New England Hospice for their compassionate care of Stella.
At her request, there will be a private celebration of life at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E.Brookfield, MA 01515.
J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019