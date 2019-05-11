|
|
Stella M. (Beaudin) LaMarche, 87
Worcester - Stella M. (Beaudin) LaMarche, 87, of Worcester, passed away peacefully in her home as her husband and soul-mate of seven decades remained by her side. In addition to husband Mr. Joseph R. LaMarche, Stella leaves two sons, David L. LaMarche and his wife, Debra of Sharon, MA and Thomas J. LaMarche of Worcester; two daughters, Carol A. Haddad and her husband, Dr. James Haddad of Longmeadow, MA and Cheryl A. Kemp and her husband, Randy of Webster; 9 grandchildren Lee LaMarche, Paige GoldMarche, Caroline Alves, Ashley Stanley, Sara Haddad, Jamie Haddad, Douglas Haddad, Emma Carter-LaMarche and Katharine Callan; 6 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Stella was born in Orange, VT, daughter of the late Joseph V. Beaudin and Marie Anna (Lafond) Beaudin; she was predeceased by 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Mrs. LaMarche was also predeceased by a son, Timothy J. LaMarche who died in 1971.
Mrs. LaMarche graduated from the former Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and then continued her education by earning a Bachelor's degree in Science and Liberal Studies from Assumption College and a Master of Science in Nursing from Anna Maria College. Stella worked her entire professional career as a registered nurse at both the former Worcester City Hospital and then Memorial Hospital in Worcester.
She was an active member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and belonged to the former Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Each of her children were educated in Worcester Diocesan Schools. Stella was active in the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing Alumni and the Worcester Diocese Catholic Nurses Association. The family would like to thank the office of Dr. Delacey, Jewish Healthcare and Christopher Heights Assisted Living Facility for her exceptional care.
The funeral for Mrs. LaMarche will be held on Wednesday, May 15th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church 1222 Main St. Worcester. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home from 9:00 to 10:30 before leaving to attend the Mass. Memorial contributions in memory of Stella may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Worcester www.ourladyofangels.org and the Massachusetts Association for the Blind (www.mabcommunity.org) .
To share a memory, sign the online guestbook, or for directions, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2019