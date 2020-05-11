Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1947 - 2020
Stella Odgren Obituary
Stella H. Odgren, 71

Auburn - Stella H. (Bergeron) Odgren, 71, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn.

She was the wife of 52 years to the late David J. Odgren who passed away on February 10, 2018. Stella was born in Darmstadt, Germany on July 7, 1947 a daughter of the late Roger Bergeron and Paula (Zimmerman) Kenneway.

For many years Stella worked at Sears in Auburn. She enjoyed reading and loved doing stained glass projects, which she was very good at it.

She leaves behind her children, David H. Odgren and his wife, Jennifer of Oxford and Gordon R. Odgren and his partner, Marie Riley of Auburn; a sister, Joanne McDonald and husband Chester, Spencer, brother Nelson R. Bergeron and wife Sandra, and Wayne Bergeron, a sister Erica Potvin of Brookfield's, four grandchildren, Benjamin, Caitlin, Julianne and Adam and two great-grandchildren, Maddie and Bentley. She will be missed by many.

Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, funeral services and burial at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn will be held at a later. Arrangements are in the care of the Lindquist, Fay & Lundin Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester.

www.lindquistlundin.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020
