Stella (Haroutunian) Tiscione, 82
WORCESTER - Stella (Haroutunian) Tiscione, 82 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Stella was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Tateos and Mary (Sisoian) Haroutunian, Armenian immigrants. She was a graduate of Commerce High School and has lived in Worcester, all her life. Stella worked as a medical record analyst for Fallon Clinic for many years before she retired. She was a member of Armenian Apostolic Holy Trinity Church on Grove Street. She loved cooking, shopping, reading, being with her family and especially looked forward to spending time with and supporting her grandchildren in all their interests. She will be remembered most for her sense of humor and delicious cooking.
Stella's husband, of 52 years, Ralph A. Tiscione, Sr., passed away on November 24, 2011. She is survived by her son, Ralph A. Tiscione, Jr.; her daughter, Lisa J. Tiscione-Rodriguez and her husband Angel Rodriguez; her four grandchildren, Harrison Tiscione, Sedona Tisione, Amelia Rodriguez and Ella Rodriguez; her brother, Peter Haroutian, a brother in law, John K. Mooshian all of Worcester; many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by five sisters, Violet Boosahda, Rose Mooshian, Shirley Dell'Femine, Mary Serabian and Florence Markarian.
The family wishes to thank the VNA and VNA Hospice Care for all their professional, compassionate and loving care and guidance.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Stella will be held privately and her interment beside her husband will be at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to: St. John's Church, Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020