Sten Brote
Sten R. Brote, 66

Sutton - Sten R. Brote, 66, tragically passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Sten leaves the love of his life of over 50 years - Carol M. Messier that recently reunited and reignited the flame that was always there. Sten also leaves his son, Brian S. Carter and his family of Douglas. He also leaves his three sisters, Gail Greenleaf of Millbury, Dale Coulter and her husband, Glenn of Sutton and Linda Turgeon of Sutton that he loved deeply. He leaves several nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He is predeceased by his parents, Sten K. and Elvera V. (Ricca) Brote and a nephew, Christopher Coulter.

Sten owned and operated his own truck and auto repair service for over 40 years. He was an avid antique engine collector and a member of the Central Massachusetts Steam, Gas & Machinery Association. He doted on his expertise in being able to diagnose and repair engines no one else could. Sten was also a past commander of the SONS of the American Legion Post 414 in Sutton and devoted many of years in volunteerism for the Dudley-Gendron Post 414. Sten was a Deputy Sheriff and a member of the Montacute Lodge, Masonic Temple, Ionic Avenue, Worcester, MA. He was a mechanical wizard and could fix anything with moving parts and tell you what you did to screw it up.

Sten loved deeply. Gave generously. His word was his bond. If he shook your hand, you were his friend. He was a rock to many and a great friend to all who loved him. There is a very large hole in the hearts of all who truly loved him. God called his angel home much too soon.

Family and friends will honor and remember Sten's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, Oct. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Current Covid-19 guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The SONS of the American Legion, Post 414, Sutton, MA. c/o Commander Jesse Limanek. Please visit Sten's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared with his family:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
October 1, 2020
We are so sorry to hear this , Sten was a great guy we will miss seeing him in the diner our thoughts and prayers are with you all, may he Rest In Peace and fly with the angels,, his friends @Macs
Melissa Cesaitis
Friend
