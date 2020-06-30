Stephanie Masiello
Stephanie S. Masiello, 37

Worcester - Stephanie S. Masiello, 37, of Worcester died unexpectedly on June 24, 2020 in her home.

Stephanie leaves her daughter, Elysa A. Muniz Masiello who was her everything, her mother Judy Masiello and her father Stephen Masiello, her sister, Jillian Masiello and her brother, Dominic Masiello, a nephew, Stephen A. Masiello, III; aunts and uncles including Jimmy D who was also her Godfather., her best friend Jenny Torres and father of her daughter, George Muniz. Stephanie was predeceased by her twin, Stephen A. Masiello, Jr., and her boyfriend, Pedro R. Conners. She was born in Worcester graduated from Worcester Vocational High and Rob Roy Academy.

Stephanie enjoyed being around people and liked to sing, dance and exercise. She was a vibrant person with beautiful big brown eyes and curly hair. Stephanie was the kindest person you would ever hope to meet.

The service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM in DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street. A calling hour will be held from 10:30 to`11:30 AM before the service in the funeral home. Funeral home attendance is limited based on gathering guidelines. The use of facemasks is also required. No Mask, No Entry. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery.

www.worcesterfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
JUL
3
Service
11:30 AM
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
