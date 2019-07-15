Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
34 Ward Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Polaski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Polaski


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Polaski Obituary
Stephanie B. Polaski, 97

Worcester - Stephanie B. (Rosochacki) Polaski, 97 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Rose Monahan Hospice Home. Her husband of 73 years, Frank J. Polaski passed away on January 22, 2016.

She leaves her two daughters, Carol Carmody and her husband Cornelius "Neil" Carmody of Worcester, and Barbara Gentile of Sanford, FL; four grandchildren, Daniel Carmody of Tolland, CT, Stephen Carmody of Los Angeles, CA, Christopher Gentile of Winter Park, FL, and Tara Sapp of Sanford, FL; six great-grandchildren, Devan, Jack, and Taylor Carmody of Tolland, CT, and Sierra, Sophia, and Sadie Sapp of Sanford, FL; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Swillo and a sister, Frances Kokernak. She was born in Framingham, daughter of the late, Joseph and Veronica (Firdrych) Rosochacki. Ms. Polaski graduated from the Worcester Girls Trade School, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Stephanie was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Worcester and past member of the Polish American Veterans (PAV) Club in Worcester.

Calling Hours for Ms. Polaski will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, departing the funeral home in procession at 10 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Webster.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to donor's favorite charity. To share a message of condolence, please visit Stephanie's memorial guest book at:

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now