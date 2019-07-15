|
|
Stephanie B. Polaski, 97
Worcester - Stephanie B. (Rosochacki) Polaski, 97 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Rose Monahan Hospice Home. Her husband of 73 years, Frank J. Polaski passed away on January 22, 2016.
She leaves her two daughters, Carol Carmody and her husband Cornelius "Neil" Carmody of Worcester, and Barbara Gentile of Sanford, FL; four grandchildren, Daniel Carmody of Tolland, CT, Stephen Carmody of Los Angeles, CA, Christopher Gentile of Winter Park, FL, and Tara Sapp of Sanford, FL; six great-grandchildren, Devan, Jack, and Taylor Carmody of Tolland, CT, and Sierra, Sophia, and Sadie Sapp of Sanford, FL; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Swillo and a sister, Frances Kokernak. She was born in Framingham, daughter of the late, Joseph and Veronica (Firdrych) Rosochacki. Ms. Polaski graduated from the Worcester Girls Trade School, Worcester, Massachusetts.
Stephanie was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Worcester and past member of the Polish American Veterans (PAV) Club in Worcester.
Calling Hours for Ms. Polaski will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, departing the funeral home in procession at 10 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Webster.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to donor's favorite charity. To share a message of condolence, please visit Stephanie's memorial guest book at:
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019