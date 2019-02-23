|
Stephen Michael Antinovitch, 41
BROOKFIELD- - Stephen Michael Antinovitch, 41, passed away unexpectedly February 20, 2019. Stephen was born on July 26, 1977 in Worcester, MA; grew up in Spencer, MA and was a 1995 graduate of Bay Path Vocational High School. He leaves behind his son Tyler Antinovitch of Charlton; his parents, Joseph and Mary Antinovitch of Brookfield; a sister Aimee Ruggieri of Brookfield; grandparents Joseph and Jackie Antinovitch of Holden; several aunts;uncles; cousins and long time loving friend Tracy Tabicas He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents. Stanley & Shirley Figurski. His Paternal grandmother Mary Howe. Steve enjoyed the Grateful Dead, the outdoors, fishing and being with family and friends. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday,February 27,2019 from 5-8PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in his name to the 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For an online tribute and guestbook please visit:
