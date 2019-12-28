Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
1957 - 2019
Stephen Barry Obituary
Stephen M. Barry, 62

WORCESTER - Stephen Michael Barry, 62, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a long illness.

He was born in Boston, son of John J. and Bernice M. (Nanatovitch) Barry. Stephen proudly served in the US Navy on the USS San Diego and later in the Naval Reserves. He was employed by The Community Builders as property manager for many years retiring in 2018. He was a big fan of the Patriots and a member of the NRA. He loved to cook and his delicious recipes will be missed. Stephen was a dedicated family man and he enjoyed every moment spent with his four daughters and his wife Linda, and he was especially looking forward to his first grandchild, a granddaughter who is due to arrive in January.

Stephen will be dearly missed by his wife of 25 years, Linda M. (Thibodeau) Barry and four daughters: Ashley E. Barry and her husband Ryan Severance of Dedham, Emilie A. Koscenski and her husband Will of Milford, Alyson M. Wytas and her husband Jon of Antioch, Illinois and Elizabeth M. Barry of Worcester. He also leaves his father, John J. Barry of Paxton; his sister, Kathy Card and her husband Roland of Paxton; his brother, James Barry of Worcester; and his mother-in-law, Mary Thibodeau of Worcester.

Visiting Hours to celebrate Stephen's life will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 pm immediately followed with a Prayer Service on Sunday, January 5th at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by visiting www.danafarber.org

To place an online message of condolence, please visit

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
