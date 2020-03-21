|
Stephen L. Bennett, 69
Marlborough - Stephen Lawrence Bennett, 69, retired Lieutenant of the Massachusetts State Police, died at home in Marlborough on March 14, 2020. Stephen was born in Boston on May 22, 1950 to James and Nathalie (Thayer) Bennett of Dorchester. He is a proud graduate of Cathedral High School, the former Boston State College, and received a Master's degree from Anna Maria College. At Boston State, he met his wife, Mary (Sheehan) Bennett. He was a football player, she was a cheerleader and they had been married for nearly 45 years. Mary was the love of Steve's life and his rock. Steve leaves behind two daughters, his "angels," Jamie Bennett Jones (Paul), of Ashland, MA and Megan Bennett, of Arlington, VA. Perhaps his favorite moniker, Pop, was reserved for his beloved grandson, Shane Jones, who spent many "Pop Days" being silly together.
Steve leaves behind 9 incredible siblings. Nathalie Sisson (Paul) of Weymouth, MA, Dan Bennett (Margie, predeceased) of Cape Coral, FL, Jim Bennett (Dottie) of Canton, GA, Bob Bennett (Teresa) of Dorchester, MA, Irene Schramm (George) of Attleboro, MA, Rita Bennett of Dorchester, MA, Phyllis Bennett of South Boston, MA, Margie Henderson (Mark) Braintree, MA, and Kevin Bennett (Mishelle) of Lynnwood, WA. Steve also leaves behind wonderful in-laws, including James Sheehan (Marilyn, predeceased) of Marlborough, MA, Eileen Costa (Tony) of Somerville, MA, Nancy Marche (Ralph) of Tewksbury, MA, John Sheehan of Billerica, MA, and Anne Sears (Michael) of Wilmington, MA. Steve also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews and great- "bitsahs." He would go to great lengths to make them laugh.
Steve's loss is heartbreaking for us, but he was a man who lived life well. You wanted to make him proud. He was a hero, who, upon his passing was described by family as special and someone you would want to model your life after. Maybe with the COVID-19 pandemic, God needed someone to bring levity. We can imagine him in heaven giving the punchline from his favorite Mrs. McGillicuddy joke; "so I tucked it back in."
A private burial will be held at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham.
Due to the current Massachusetts state of emergency with COVID-19, we will have a funeral Mass and celebration of life at a later time. Information about this memorial will be shared via www.slatteryfuneralhome.com and social media when it becomes available. This will provide a more personal opportunity to share stories and memories of Steve.
In lieu of flowers or traditional remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the SPAM Benevolent Fund http://www.spambenevolentfund.org/support/.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020