|
|
Stephen A. "Steve" Caputo
Shrewsbury - Stephen A. "Steve" Caputo, 61, of Shrewsbury, passed away August 18th surrounded by his loved ones after fighting a valiant battle with Multiple Myeloma.
He was a proud graduate of Saint John's High School '75 and Worcester Poly Technic Institute '79, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Steve's career as a Sales Professional in the semi-conductor industry spanned forty plus years.
A passionate golfer, Steve was one of the founders of the Cape Cod Elite 8 Golf Classic, now in its thirty-third year. He took great pride spending many hours tending to the lawn and garden at his home, shooting the breeze with his neighbors, and forging many friendships along the way.
Steve was a FOODIE before the word FOODIE became popular. Always the life of the party, you could hear him enter a room long before you actually saw him. Gifted with a unique sense of candor, you always knew exactly where you stood with him. His greatest accomplishment was his commitment to his wife, Cathy, and raising their children to be loving, responsible, and educated young adults.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Gaetano J. "Guy" Caputo, and mother, Dora (Galli) Caputo. He is survived by his wife Cathy, children Stephen, Cara, and Gina, brother Robert, godchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a close group of life-long friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, August 22nd. at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass honoring his life will be celebrated on Friday, August 23rd. at 10:00 A.M. in St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
The Caputo Family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of 6ICU at the UMASS Medical Center for their compassion and expertise in his care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or . To view Steve's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019