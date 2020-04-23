|
|
Stephen J. Chamberlin Jr., 91
Topsfield - Stephen J. Chamberlin Jr., 91, died peacefully at Notre Dame Long Term Care, Worcester, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from complications due to COVID. He was born in Washington D.C., the son of Sarah (Shanks) and Stephen J. Chamberlin Sr., and had lived in Topsfield for many years.
Steve served proudly as a lieutenant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Korean war. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his Master's degree from California Institute of Technology.
Steve enjoyed his role as an engineer and program manager in the aircraft engine industry. Over an almost 40 year career, he served in various roles including the head of engineering at the General Electric Aircraft Engine design and assembly facility in Lynn Massachusetts where he is remembered for being a dynamic and respected leader. Among his many accomplishments, he led the team which developed the TF-34 military engine which powers the A10 Thunderbolt (known by its nickname the 'Warthog'). The TF-34 also saw duty in the civilian world as the CF-34 which is largely responsible for enabling the birth and early growth of the regional-jet airline industry which operates worldwide today. In 1990 he was inducted into the Aircraft Engine Hall of Fame in Evendale Ohio.
Steve married his true love, Jean Zink in 1957. He and Jean settled in Topsfield where they lived for over 40 years. However, they found their paradise at Great East Lake in Maine, where so many happy memories were made. One of his favorite activities was towing water skiers for miles and miles around the lake.
Stephen was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jean (Zink) Chamberlin in 2011. He is survived by his children, Stephen J. Chamberlin III and his wife, Carol of Hamilton, Carol Orr and her husband, Robert of New Haven, CT and Jean Theurkauf and her husband, William of Sterling; and his grandchildren, Sarah and Anne Theurkauf, Catherine and Scott Chamberlin and Amos, Maggie and Charlie Orr.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Miles-Sterling funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. Memorial contributions may be made to , 309 Waverly Oak Drive, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020