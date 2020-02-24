|
Stephen B Frates Jr.
Worcester - Marine Veteran Stephen "Steve" B. Frates Jr. 64 of Worcester, died at his home with his family at his side on Sunday February 23, 2020. Steve is survived by his two sons, Brian Frates and his wife Tammy, and Jason Frates. He also leaves three brothers, Bobby, David, and Jimmy Frates. All services will be private and provided by the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma To leave a note of condolence for the family please go to
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020