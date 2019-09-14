|
|
Stephen W. Gedman, 68
Millbury - Stephen W. Gedman, 68, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 10th after being stricken ill at home. Steve will be remembered for his love of life and the laugher he brought others.
Steve leaves his wife of 22 years, Donna M. (Direnzo) Gedman; his son, Kris S. Gedman and his wife, Jenna of Franklin; a step daughter, Chrissy Roy Urtz and her husband, Dean of Millbury; three grandchildren, Brady, Wesley and Aria; his brother, John Gedman of Grafton; his mother-in-law, Joyce Direnzo of Millbury. He also leaves many nieces, extended family and close friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Irene (Maciejewski) Gedman.
Steve was a Master Plumber and worked for the Worcester Housing Authority for 30 years. He loved golfing with his buddies every week. Steve enjoyed camping with his wife and good friends. He also enjoyed taking care of his gardens and loved his dogs Kody and Romeo. Steve was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam Era.
Family and friends will honor and remember Steve's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, Sept. 16th from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. A prayer service will be celebrated following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be at Central Cemetery in Millbury. The family strongly requests FLOWERS BE OMITTED, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.com Please visit Steve's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019