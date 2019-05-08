|
|
Stephen Grasseschi 78
Worcester - On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019, I passed from this life on earth at 694 Franklin Street to my new eternal life with my Savior, Jesus Christ. I now enjoy His promise to abide with Him forever. I thank Jesus for the 56 years of ultimate love and joy I shared as one with my wife Donna (Felicetti), whom I now await to join me as one for eternity. I thank my Lord for the wonderful family we were blessed with, our son Mark and our daughter Lori Blackwell and her husband Terry, and their children, Taylor and his wife Loretta, Rebecca and her fiancé Will. I thank each of you for the love you have always so freely shared with me. I thank the Lord for my brother Michael A. Grasseschi, Sr. and his wife Doris (Forgues), my sisters-in-law Judith (Felicetti) Keenan and her husband Richard, Maureen (Coffey) Felicetti and their children and families whom I await to see. I thank my loving parents, Alfred J. (Freddie the plumber) and Matilda (Tillie) A. (Canzano) Grasseschi for all they gave me, especially their unconditional love. I now abide with them in eternal love, along with my brother-in-law Frank Felicetti, my sister-in-law Diane Grasseschi, and my older brother John J. Grasseschi who taught me how to endure life's trials through his suffering with Lou Gehrig's disease.
To all my family and friends, I leave behind, I ask that you rejoice in my passing to new life - It's what I looked forward to all my earthly days. I always knew my Savior, Jesus Christ, who is Truth would keep His promise to me and I know He'll do the same for you. I had a great life! I was born December 14, 1940. What a day! I graduated from St. John's High School and Bentley School of Accounting and Finance. I worked in the accounting field for twenty years at Wyman-Gordon Company and fifteen years at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. I was a member of the National Guard and was a lifelong resident of Worcester's eastside and a celebrated my faith as a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. Some of my blessings in life which allowed me to serve my neighbors were Board of Directors Dismas House, incorporator and first Treasurer Wyman-Gordon Federal Credit Union, volunteer Worcester Crisis Center and Autumn Village Nursing Home, mentor Big Brother and You Inc., Diocese of Worcester Pastoral Council, Marriage Preparation Committee, Couple to Couple ministry and parish baptismal preparation ministry. I enjoyed my years of playing softball, bowling, swimming and water aerobics.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Friday May 10th from 4 pm to 8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. I hope to see you there. Love ya. My funeral Mass will be held Saturday May 11th at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. (Please go directly to church). My burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, in Paxton. God bless and keep you and be sure to call on me for help when you're in need. If you wish to make a sacrifice in my memory, help a neighbor in need.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2019