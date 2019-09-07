|
Stephen "Greenie" J. Greenhalge
Worcester - Stephen "Greenie" J. Greenhalge, 61, of Worcester died peacefully in the comfort of his home on September 5, 2019.
Stephen was born and raised in Worcester and was a graduate of Worcester Boys' Trade High School.
Stephen proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and achieved the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He was a self-employed carpenter by trade, and he was an avid sports fan and loved the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
Stephen will be deeply missed by his devoted wife Gina Mastrogiovanni-Greenhalge; his two daughters, Stephanie L. and Stacie M. Greenhalge both of Florida; his parents, retired Worcester Police Sergeant, Ronald W. Greenhalge and Janet (Renauld) Greenhalge of Edgewater, Florida; his grandchildren, Rhianalise who he raised with Gina and considered more of a daughter and Zackary; three sisters, Susan Woolson, Leanne Setaro and her husband William all of Worcester and Beth Ann Morgan and her husband Sidney of Florida and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Stephen J Greenhalge, Jr. and a brother, Ronald K. Greenhalge.
Stephen never said a mean thing about anyone and was the most loving, gentle, selfless, and caring person who spread love and joy to everyone he met. He lived every day to the fullest and always did for others. He was loved and admired by all who knew him. He had a heart of gold and a beautiful soul. He will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew him.
Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
