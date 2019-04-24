|
|
Stephen L. Grybowski, 54
Wales, MA - passed away peacefully while at Rose Monahan Hospice Home on April 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank and Gloria Grybowski. He is survived by his son Christopher and was predeceased by his other son Anthony. He leaves three grandchildren, along with six sisters: Rita, Bernadette Ouellette and her husband Marty, Gloria Lusignan and her husband Gary, Catherine, Elizabeth Wozniak and her husband Paul, Madeline Archer and her husband Gary. He also leaves two brothers: Joseph and his wife Aurora and Peter and his wife Tessa, as well as his wife Shelly and step-daughter Meaghan. He was predeceased by his older brother Frank and another step-daughter Eden. He had many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Stephen was a member of the Carpenters Union, enjoyed watching the Patriots, fishing and camping.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton, MA. on Friday May 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019