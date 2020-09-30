Stephen L. Guskey, 55
Holland - Stephen L. Guskey, 55, of Mashapaug Road, died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, September 28, 2020, in his home after a year-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marianne E. (Lavigne) Guskey of Holland; two children, Alisa J. Guskey of Southbridge, and Kyle M. Guskey of Holland; a brother, David L. Guskey and his wife Deborah of Webster; his aunt, Barbara Guskey of Oxford; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. He also leaves his beloved dogs, Melly and Pepper. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Lawrence T. and Elizabeth P. (Olney) Guskey, and lived in Oxford before moving to Holland 24 years ago. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1983.
Mr. Guskey worked for Sudbury Lumber Company in Sudbury. Previously, he worked for Howlett Lumber in Holland for many years. He was a true sports fan who loved the Red Sox, Patriots, and especially the Bruins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. Roch's Cemetery, Federal Hill Road, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com