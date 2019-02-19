|
Stephen A. Herring, 65
SPENCER - Stephen A. Herring, 65, of Howe Village, died suddenly, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at home.
He leaves his brother; Mark E. Herring and his wife Lynne and his sister LeeAnn Pontbriand and her husband Roger all of Spencer, several nieces and nephews.
Steve was born in Worcester, the son of Carol "Tex" and Marcella F. "Frankie" (Doyle) Herring and later graduated from David Prouty High School. He worked in the commercial printing business for many years, and most recently was a driver for a staffing co. for Central Mass. auto auctions. He enjoyed trips to Foxwoods and playing Keno.
Graveside services will be privately in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA. 01515. J.HENRI MORIN & SON, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019