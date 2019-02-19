Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Herring

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Herring Obituary
Stephen A. Herring, 65

SPENCER - Stephen A. Herring, 65, of Howe Village, died suddenly, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at home.

He leaves his brother; Mark E. Herring and his wife Lynne and his sister LeeAnn Pontbriand and her husband Roger all of Spencer, several nieces and nephews.

Steve was born in Worcester, the son of Carol "Tex" and Marcella F. "Frankie" (Doyle) Herring and later graduated from David Prouty High School. He worked in the commercial printing business for many years, and most recently was a driver for a staffing co. for Central Mass. auto auctions. He enjoyed trips to Foxwoods and playing Keno.

Graveside services will be privately in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA. 01515. J.HENRI MORIN & SON, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now