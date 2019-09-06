|
|
Stephen William Hughes, 1941-2019
Fairfield, ME - Stephen William Hughes, 77, went to be with the Lord after he passed away at home on September 4, 2019, surrounded by his family.
"Steve," first of twins, was born in Worcester, MA on November 27, 1941, to parents Marion B. (Marsh) and William Hughes.
He graduated from Northbridge High School in 1959. Steve joined the Air Force and while stationed in California met his wife, Sandy. Steve was the patriarch of a very proud military family, which had members in the Air Force, Army, and Navy. After his time in the Armed Forces, he entered the medical field. Steve worked as an orderly on an oncology unit before becoming a nurse and working in state hospitals as well as a California Prison.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Clark and sister-in-law, Muriel Hughes.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Berg) Hughes, daughter, Terry Odegard and husband David of Waterville; sons David Hughes and wife Carol of Newport and John Hughes and wife Alicia Wincze-Hughes of Lexington, KY; grandsons Brad Odegard and wife Erin and son Mookie, Travis Hughes and wife Roqumita and daughter Cassandra, and Justin Hughes; granddaughters Shelby Odegard and fiancé Tyler Richards, Nicole Odegard and fiancé Adam Caruso, and Kristin Hughes and partner Brad Cullivan and daughter Izzy Booten and son AJ Booten; his twin brother, Jack Hughes; sister-in-law Cindy Walker and husband Danny; brother-in-law Doug Berg and wife Liz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a graveside service at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., in Augusta on Monday, September 9th at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank Pastor Donald Niles and the congregation of Grace Bible Church of Oakland, Dr. Caccamo and the staff of Twin Pines Family Medicine, Northern Light Hospice Services, and Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, and the whole Hughes Clan.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Grace Bible Church of Oakland.
An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019