Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD
107 MAIN ST
Fairfield, ME 04937-1528
(207) 453-6049
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
163 Mt. Vernon Rd.
Augusta, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Hughes


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Hughes Obituary
Stephen William Hughes, 1941-2019

Fairfield, ME - Stephen William Hughes, 77, went to be with the Lord after he passed away at home on September 4, 2019, surrounded by his family.

"Steve," first of twins, was born in Worcester, MA on November 27, 1941, to parents Marion B. (Marsh) and William Hughes.

He graduated from Northbridge High School in 1959. Steve joined the Air Force and while stationed in California met his wife, Sandy. Steve was the patriarch of a very proud military family, which had members in the Air Force, Army, and Navy. After his time in the Armed Forces, he entered the medical field. Steve worked as an orderly on an oncology unit before becoming a nurse and working in state hospitals as well as a California Prison.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Clark and sister-in-law, Muriel Hughes.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Berg) Hughes, daughter, Terry Odegard and husband David of Waterville; sons David Hughes and wife Carol of Newport and John Hughes and wife Alicia Wincze-Hughes of Lexington, KY; grandsons Brad Odegard and wife Erin and son Mookie, Travis Hughes and wife Roqumita and daughter Cassandra, and Justin Hughes; granddaughters Shelby Odegard and fiancé Tyler Richards, Nicole Odegard and fiancé Adam Caruso, and Kristin Hughes and partner Brad Cullivan and daughter Izzy Booten and son AJ Booten; his twin brother, Jack Hughes; sister-in-law Cindy Walker and husband Danny; brother-in-law Doug Berg and wife Liz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a graveside service at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., in Augusta on Monday, September 9th at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank Pastor Donald Niles and the congregation of Grace Bible Church of Oakland, Dr. Caccamo and the staff of Twin Pines Family Medicine, Northern Light Hospice Services, and Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, and the whole Hughes Clan.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Grace Bible Church of Oakland.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now