Stephen P. Jewell, 73
Barre - Stephen Putnam Jewell, 73, devoted and beloved husband of Patricia Braley Jewell, passed away after a brief illness with his family by his side April 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years; his sister Nina Mendall of Bowdoinham, ME; and his three daughters, Emily Ziomek and her family in Amherst, MA, Carrie Conlon and her family in Acton, MA, and Susanna Jewell and her family in Lunenburg, MA. He also leaves six beautiful grandchildren who dearly loved their "Boppa": Nate, Sophie, James, Mabel, Charlie, and Greta. Steve was predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Jeffrey Jewell, and his sister Katherine Jewell Fiori.
Steve was born on June 15, 1945 in Providence, RI, to the late Lucille Leonard Jewell and Malcolm Jewell. He grew up in Bowdoinham, ME, at Keewaydin Farm, and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1963. He met his wife Pat at the University of Maine (Orono), where they both graduated in 1969. He then worked as a programmer and systems analyst in the Worcester area for forty years.
Those who knew Steve will remember his funny, gentle, and generous spirit. His family and friends will also remember his offbeat sense of humor, his enthusiasm for a good project - especially spring brush clearing - and his love for music and the outdoors. Steve loved a guitar serenade by the fireplace, a walk in the Quabbin, or a hike (and the discovery of the perfect walking stick) anywhere in New England. He was fortunate to meet many friends through his lifelong passion for hobbies including running, hiking, skiing, Tai Chi, guitar, harmonica, motorcycles, community theater, cards, environmental conservation, kayaking, woodworking, swimming, and most recently, playing in a ukulele band with musical friends in Northampton, MA.
The family is having a private celebration of his life later this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Trustees of Reservations, 200 High Street, 4th floor, Boston, MA 02110.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019