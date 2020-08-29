Stephen Killoran

Stephen T. Killoran, 59Brookfield - Stephen T. Killoran, 59, of Brookfield (formerly of Auburn) passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He leaves behind his fiancée and partner of many years, Lisa M. Robinson with whom he made his home, and her son, Jacob Robinson.Stephen was born in Worcester, the son of the late John J. Killoran and Arlene M. (Burbank) Killoran. Two brothers, John F. and Robert M. Killoran predeceased him. He is survived by three sisters: Kathleen Killoran of Worcester, Elizabeth Bowles (Timothy) of Barre, and Margaret Killoran of Worcester as well as nieces, nephews, and great nieces.Stephen attended Worcester Vocational High School and was a cabinetmaker by trade. Those who knew him will remember his quick wit, love of animals, and passion for music. Stephen played drums for many Worcester area bands including Preston Porter, Prudence and the Plowboys, and Dave Pike and the Good Ol' Boys.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Beagles of New England States Rescue (B.O.N.E.S.) www.bonesbeagles.org.A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4th at 10:30am in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.