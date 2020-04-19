|
Stephen J. Mahoney, 51
Worcester - Stephen John Mahoney, 51, of Worcester died Sunday, April 19th surrounded by his loving family after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his mother, Elizabeth (Byrne) Mahoney; two sons, Joshua S. Mahoney of North Attleboro and Shawn P. Mahoney of Worcester; three sisters, Kathy Dolan of Castle Pines, CO, Debbie Turner and her husband, Stephen of Charlton and Patty Diaz and her husband, Louie of Worcester; an aunt and several nieces and nephews.
Stephen was born in Worcester and graduated from South High School and attended Salem State College. He was the son of the late John E. Mahoney. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 27 years as a letter carrier in Framingham until he became sick. Stephen had the same route for over 20 years which allowed him to get to know his customers that he truly enjoyed. Mr. Mahoney was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church. He enjoyed golfing, playing softball, going to the ocean and was a lifelong New England sports fan. Stephen's favorite pastime was spending time with his sons.
The family would like to thank Stephen's co-workers and customers for all the support and compassion they offered during his illness.
A graveside service will be held in St. John's Cemetery at a later date. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the UMASS CANCER FOUNDATION, c/o UMass Memorial Office of Philanthropy, 365 Plantation Street, Biotech One, Worcester, MA 01605 or [email protected]
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020