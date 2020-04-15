Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Stephen Maintanis Obituary
Stephen Maintanis, 88

AUBURN - Stephen Maintanis, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13th at home surrounded by his loving family. His wife of nearly 60 years, Eugenia "Ginny" (Kotseas) Maintanis died in 2014. He is survived by his three children, Maria and Mark Dolan of Charlton, Charles and Nancy Maintanis of Leicester, and Stephanie and Bryan Tolman of Charlton; five grandchildren, Meghan Blackwood, Timothy Dolan, Stephan Maintanis, Brittany and Derek Tolman; three great-grandchildren, Dylan and Sage Blackwood and Chasen Maintanis; his sisters-in-law and many nephews and nieces including, John Melonopoulos. He was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Angelos and four sisters, Melia, Ricky, Bertha and Christine.

He was born in Grafton, the son of Greek immigrants, John and Mary (Sigalos) Maintanis. In 1953 Steve enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served in Germany. Stephen's marriage to Eugenia, was his greatest joy, and often remarked on her being "the love of his life". Of his many professions, being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was his favorite. Steve was extremely proud of his Greek heritage and his family was the center of his world.

In later years he took much joy in tending his gardens and maintaining his property, or his wife would say, "putzing around". He was a devout Red Sox fan, and reflected fondly on the old Mill Baseball leagues. His love of history and politics provided many teaching opportunities to those he encountered. He enjoyed genealogy, collecting stamps and fishing. His smile and quick wit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. in Hope Cemetery. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
