Stephen R. Messier, 66
WINCHENDON/WEST BOYLSTON - Stephen R. Messier, 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, MA from complications with Covid-19. Born in Worcester, Steve was the son of Richard and Pauline J. (Turcotte) Messier, was raised in West Boylston and was a graduate of West Boylston High School.
He was gifted at mechanics and used his skills to fix anything when it came to auto and machinery. Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army during the tail end of the Vietnam Era and served his country before being honorably discharged in 1974. The armed services had many lasting effects on Steve, resulting in him spending the rest of his adult life in a VA Home in Winchendon and the Bedford VA Hospital.
Steve will be forever remembered for his passion for sport cars, music, and helping others.
Steve is survived by his mother, Pauline Messier; a brother, Mark R. Messier and his wife, Josephine of Medway; a sister, Cynthia R. Bradbury and her husband, Matthew of Springfield, VA; and many nieces and nephews. Steve is predeceased by his father, Richard D. Messier and his brother, Gary R. Messier.
A Graveside Service in celebration of Steve's life will be held privately at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020