Stephen Moore, 65
Phoenix, AZ - Steve died Wednesday, February 6th, 2019, with his family by his side.
Steve is predeceased by his loving wife Eileen (McManus) Moore, and a brother James Moore. He was survived by siblings Paul Moore of Phoenix, AZ, and two sisters Jean Richardson of Maricopa,AZ and Sharon Wyllie of San Tan Valley, AZ.
Steve was born in Worcester, MA., son of the late John and Barbara (Anderson) Moore, and later moved to Arizona. He was a graduate of HNCCHS class of 1971.
There will be no service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2019