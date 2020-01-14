Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Stephen Mosiejczuk


1949 - 2020
Stephen Mosiejczuk Obituary
Stephen Mosiejczuk

MILLBURY - Stephen Mosiejczuk, 70, passed peacefully Friday January 10th at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He was born February 2nd, 1949 in Braunschweig, Germany, to the late Stefan and Eugenia Mosiejczuk, and grew up in Worcester.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Carol Satterberg of Millbury; two sons, Kurt Mosiejczuk and his wife Pamela, of Perinton, NY, and Mark Mosiejczuk of Merrimack, NH; a sister, Halina (Mosiejczuk) Michajlow of Worcester; sister-in-law, Marie Mosiejczuk of Worcester; a niece, Konkordia Ostromecki of North Brookfield; four nephews, Anthony Mosiejczuk and companion Darlene of Spencer, Steven Mosiejczuk and his wife Lisa of Worcester, Thomas Mosiejczuk and longtime companion Joanne of Auburn, and Vadim Michajlow and his wife Pamela of Worcester; many grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three siblings, Walter Mosiejczuk, Nicholas Mosiejczuk, and Julia (Mosiejczuk) Sedares.

He proudly served in the United States Marines Corps (Marine Forces Reserve) and got his US citizenship in 1976. Stephen graduated from South High School in Worcester, MA. He started work at Goff and Cagan and worked part-time on his degree for years to earn his bachelor's degree in accounting. After getting his degree, he was admitted as a Certified Public Accountant shortly thereafter. He continued working for Carlin, Sharon, and Rosen and then Grant Thornton for many years and retired in 2016.

Services and internment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to or Cathedral of the Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Church, PO Box 2209, Worcester, MA 01613.

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
