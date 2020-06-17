Stephen O'Shea

Stephen A. O'Shea, 87
WORCESTER - Stephen A. O'Shea, 87, passed away Wednesday, June 17. Visiting Hours are Sunday, June 21 from 3 to 6pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. A full obituary will appear Friday and Sunday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.