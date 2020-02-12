|
Stephen V. Oliva, 62
Webster - Oliva, Stephen V. of Webster and Hull, formerly of Weymouth died February 5, 2020. Stevie graduated from Framingham State College and then spent a short time as a laborer with Local 223. After coaching youth football in Weymouth and lacrosse and wrestling at Hingham H.S., he quickly found his true calling and embarked on a 30-year career providing guidance and support to at risk kids, including the final 20 as a case manager for the Massachusetts Department of Youth Services. He proudly measured his achievements by the number of young men and women he watched succeed as young adults and beyond. He was a rabid sports fan and attended hundreds of Boston College, Boston Bruins and Red Sox games. In his mid-50s, he inexplicably switched his allegiance to either the Cleveland Indians or the Chicago Cubs, dependent on their respective standings, of course. Stevie was generous, kind, loving and loyal. His heart was enormous; his intentions were pure. He was selfless and always sincere. More than anything, Stevie was good. He will be remembered as such. Loving son of the late Matthew Oliva and Elizabeth Oliva. Cherished brother of Michael Oliva of Weymouth, Susan Showalter of New York and the late Matthew Oliva III, Mark Oliva and David Oliva Jr. He will always be in the hearts of his second, extended family, including Nancy Downey, her children, Ann Marie Downey, Janice Murray and husband Pat, Carolyn Donahue and husband Neil, and Tim Downey and wife Shawnna, and her 10 granchildren, each of whom shared a mutual adoration with their Uncle Stevie (and sometimes Santa Claus). He also leaves behind his two dearest friends, Rick Russo and Kevin Riley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-5 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home at 11 AM Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 12 PM. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stephen may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020