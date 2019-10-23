|
|
Stephen S. Olson, 69
Holden - Stephen S. Olson, 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Oasis at Dodge Park in Worcester after a period of declining health. Steve was born in Worcester, the son of the late Carl E. and Mary S. (Smith) Olson and had lived most of his life in Holden.
He leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Kathleen "Kathy" (McGurl) Olson; his sister, Wendy M. Olson and her spouse, Mandy Nason of Penacook, NH; his sisters-in-law, Mollie O'Connell and her husband, William of Worcester and Connie McGurl of Kingman, AZ; his niece, Colleen Thyous and her husband, Ronnie; his nephew, William O'Connell and his wife, Stacey; his cousin, Roger Olson of Wheaton, IL; and numerous cousins.
Steve was active in scouting and was a member of Troop 175, becoming an Eagle Scout and achieving the Order of the Arrow. He graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1968 and Worcester State College in 1972, majoring in History. At Worcester State, he was vice president of the student government in his senior year and was very active in arranging musical acts to perform at the college. He received a Master's degree in Library Science from Simmons College in 1975. After a brief career in film rentals in the college market, he became an audio-visual librarian in 1977 at the Boston Public Library, later becoming head of the department, retiring in 2004.
Steve was a music aficionado, amassing a large collection of rock and roll music, especially the Grateful Dead. He saw the Dead perform over four decades and traded tapes with folks across the country. He also was an avid bird watcher and got hooked by hawk watching. Following his retirement, he participated in the fall hawk migration on Mt. Wachusett, becoming the site coordinator for 10 years for Eastern Massachusetts Hawk Watch organization, serving on its board for many years including president for 3 years.
Steve spent his childhood summers at the family's summer cottage at Laurel Lake in Fitzwilliam, NH and continued vacationing there until his recent health decline. He served on the board of the Laurel Lake Association for 10 years, as co-secretary and editor of the annual newsletter. He was happiest sitting on the beach at the lake, talking with folks and watching the hawks, eagles and loons.
Steve's family would like to extend their deep appreciation and thanks to the wonderful staff at Oasis at Dodge Park who were so kind to Steve and took such good care of him.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Steve's family on Saturday, October 26th from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massachusetts Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773, or Eastern Mass Hawk Watch, P.O. Box 663, Newburyport, MA 01950. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019