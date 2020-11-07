1/1
Stephen Pasquale
1957 - 2020
Stephen J. Pasquale, 62

Clinton - Stephen Joseph Pasquale passed away suddenly at his home in Antrim, New Hampshire on November 4, 2020 at age 62. He is survived by his significant other Michelle Zimmerman, with whom he lived; his mother, Pietrina L. Pasquale of Oakham; brothers: James Pasquale of Nashua, NH; Michael Pasquale & wife BettyJo, and Joseph Pasquale, all of Clinton; sisters: Susan Stone of Lunenburg; Carolyn Palka & husband Jim of Ann Arbor, MI; Linda Benson & fiancé Richard Cote of Clinton; and Nancy McKenzie & husband Paul of Oakham; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his father Joseph H. Pasquale.

Stephen was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, later raised in Clinton and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1975. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served as a medic with the 25th Infantry stationed in Hawaii. Steve earned his degree in nursing, worked as a Registered Nurse in many hospitals throughout his career, and provided care for a dear friend, Zachary McGee, before retiring in 2012 from Homestead Health Care. A passionate advocate for his patients, family and friends, Steve was an uplifting voice for those unable to do so. He took many opportunities to serve his country and fellow man in unique ways and will always be remembered as one who served others. Steve was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18-Bradenton, Florida and American Legion of Northborough. He lived a full and adventurous life and enjoyed the pleasures of golfing, nature walks, and photography. With a talented eye, he would capture and share the joys of family memories and the outdoors. He was always happy to find a hidden treasure in an antique shop or share a meaningful gift with those he loved most. Steve was an avid reader with a great interest in baseball history, ships and sailing. He was a faithful fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins, and above all, was a true and loyal Democrat! Steve was the life of the party! Calling hours will be held from 4 until 7PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will later be held privately in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending all services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Stephen J. Pasquale to: Veterans Inc, 69 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Guest Book

