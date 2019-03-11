|
|
Stephen S. Paterak, 93
GRAFTON - Stephen S. Paterak, 93, formerly of Grafton passed away peacefully on Saturday March 9, 2019 in Reservoir Center, Marlborough. His wife Mary (Polanik) Paterak died in 1982.
He leaves two daughters, Donna Seymour of Worcester and Joan Drudis and her husband Bernard, Jr., of Sutton; four grandchildren, Shawn Seymour and his wife Anna, Sheri Milliken and her husband, Noel, Kelly Ruggiere and her husband Chris and Timothy Drudis, seven great-grandchildren, Alec Seymour, Lane Milliken, Christina Seymour, Patrick Milliken, Jessica Milliken, Alexis Ruggiere and Brittany Oldenburg and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Stanley Paterak and Walter Paterak. He was born and raised in Worcester, a son of Joseph and Stephanie (Piegza) Paterak. He graduated from Commerce High School and St. Francis College, Loretto, PA. Stephen later lived in Grafton for more than 50 years.
Mr. Paterak was a general foreman and worked for New England High Carbon, Millbury before retiring. Previously, he worked for Crompton and Knowles Co. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II serving on the USS LST 910. He participated in six invasions including the Leyte Islands and the Lingayen Gulf. Mr. Paterak received the Philippine Liberation Medal with 2 stars and the Asiatic - Pacific Medal with 2 stars. Stephen enjoyed going to the Greendale YMCA, he was a member of the Polish American Veterans of World War II, the White Eagle Club, the Polish Naturalization Independent Club and was formerly a member of the Polish National Alliance, St. Mary's Church North Grafton and Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Worcester.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 with a service at 12:00 PM in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours in the funeral home are Thursday March 14, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM (NOON). If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, Ma 02130.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019