Stephen Plasse
1948 - 2020
Stephen A. Plasse, 72

WEBSTER - Stephen A. Plasse, 72, of Webster, MA passed away peacefully at his home on June 26, 2020. He was born in Webster, MA and lived there his whole life. Stephen was predeceased by his loving parents, Sue (Stefaniak) Plasse and Joseph Plasse, as well as his devoted wife Gladys (Marcinczyk) Plasse. He spent his entire working years at Webster Spring in Oxford, MA which then became Leggett and Platt. Stephen is survived by his two daughters, Teresa (Plasse) Wright and her husband Martyn of Millbury, MA and Elaine (Plasse) Bonneau and her husband Daniel of Webster, MA. He also leaves behind his most precious granddaughters, Caryna Wright of Millbury, MA his "Sweetie", Emma Bonneau of Webster, MA, his "BFF" and Victoria Bonneau of Webster, MA his "Peanut." Stephen loved his home and spent many summers in his vegetable garden. He also loved planning road trips in his younger days. Stephen was a history buff and loved country music and winning at board games. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

There are no services. Burial will be private per the family's request.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.

A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Stephen.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

