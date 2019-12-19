|
|
Stephen J. Tamason, 69
WORCESTER - Stephen J. Tamason, 69, of Worcester, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center after a long illness.
He leaves his beloved wife of 37 years and best friend, Rafaelina (Contreras) Tamason; his son, Brian A. Tamason; his siblings, Charles and Mary Lou.
Stephen was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late Anthony S. and Louise (Conway) Tamason. He attended the former Assumption Prep before joining the inaugural graduating class of 1968 at Doherty Memorial High School. He graduated with a degree in history from St. Francis College in Biddeford, Maine, which is now the University of New England. He later earned a master's degree in Gerontology Administration from the New School for Social Research in New York City, and an MBA from Anna Maria College in Paxton.
Stephen served four years in the U.S. Navy and was assigned for long tours of duty aboard the USS Saratoga and the USS Intrepid. He spent a large part of his Naval service on the Mediterranean Sea including a Naval base in Rota, Spain.
Stephen later worked as an administrator with the Area Agency on Aging on Cape Cod and later in Holden, assisting the elderly being one of his many passions.
After earning his MBA, he went into retail banking, first as a manager at Citizens Bank and then Santander Bank. He retired in 2015 for health reasons.
Stephen was a voracious reader with an insatiably curious mind. He was a lifetime student of military history.
He was also a skilled and versatile gardener and enjoyed using his metal detector to search for lost artifacts. He derived endless fascination by the obscure bits of history revealed by these pieces about his country.
Stephen had a lifelong love of the ocean and found the ideal sanctuary spending summer vacations at his family's summer home in Popponesset Beach, Cape Cod.
Calling hours are Sunday, December 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Other funeral arrangements are incomplete.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's memory are suggested to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019