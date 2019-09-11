|
|
Stephen A. Wall, Jr., 84
MARLBOROUGH - Stephen A. Wall, Jr., 84, of Marlborough, died Monday September 9, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, MA.
He was the son of the late Stephen A. Wall, Sr. and Charlene (Sayko) Wall and father of the late Shane Smith who died in 1994.
Stephen worked as a machinist for Fenwal, Inc. in Ashland, MA for many years and was well liked by his co-workers. And even though he seemed "rough around the edges" he was known as the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back.
A passionate motorcyclist, Stephen enjoyed working on his motorcycles as well as helping work on his friends' bikes. He also loved being at home and spending time with his dog, Missey.
Stephen is survived by his sister, Kathleen Senecal and her husband Paul of Marlborough, his nephew, John Siniawski Jr. and his wife Leila Siniawski, of Marlborough, his nieces, Christina Siniawski and her husband Michael Teliszewski of Stow and Mary Siniawski and her husband David Lambert of Worcester, his great nephew, Andrew Siniawski of Worcester and his great niece, Stephanie Lambert of Worcester.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019