Stephen Webb
1954 - 2020
Stephen J. Webb, 65

Sutton/Millbury - Stephen J. "Steve" Webb, 65, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on June 8, 2020. He leaves his wife and best friend, Debra (Turner) Webb, his daughters Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicole Webb and her husband Major Patrick Engeman; Alyssa Smith and her husband Stephen and their children Joseph and Haylee. He is also survived by his sisters Sharon Capistron and Doreen Parker and his brother John Webb. Steve was born October 31, 1954 in Worcester, son of the late Jean (Taylor) and Jerrill Webb. He spent about 3 years in York, Maine as a York County Police Officer but lived most recently in Sutton. Steve was one of the original motorcycle officers and spent 30 years on the Millbury Police Department as a Sergeant, where he was also a Resource Officer and taught in the DARE program with Millbury Public Schools. Following his retirement he worked for Quabbin Healthcare Consutling Inc.

If you knew Steve you'll remember his love and adoration for his daughters and grandchildren, how he always looked forward to a golf outing with friends, and of course whenever he could find the time to ride his Harley or the Chopper he built, he would be on his way. Steve was also a member and past President of the Nam Knights of America MC, where his "Brothers" and fellow members will always known him as "Spider".

All are welcome to a graveside service for Steve Friday June 12th at 11:00am at St. Phillip's Cemetery in Grafton. There are no calling hours. A celebration of Steve's life is also being planned at a future date when there is a better opportunity to share stories and memories of him. Please honor Steve with a donation in lieu of flowers to Project New Hope 70 James Street #157 Worcester, MA 01603. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story, a photo or message of sympathy with his family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Phillip's Cemetery
