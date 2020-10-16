Stephen West



Whitinsville - Stephen West, 65 formerly of Westborough Mass passed away suddenly on Oct 2 at home in Whitinsville. A 1973 graduate of Westborough High he went on to graduate from Northeastern University. He spent the next 24 years working for Levitz Furniture in Westboro until it's closing where he made many friends.



Always loyal and with a heart so big he placed others always before himself.



Known as "coach" to many he founded and played for the Renegades in the Westboro Men's Softball league. Whether in league play, a Sunday pickup game, or in tournament play as the coach of the "151 Zombies" it was on the field Steve enjoyed himself and the camaraderie of his teammates.



Steve also loved music and enjoyed the music of the Rolling Stones the most. His love of the Stones was matched by his love for the New York Yankees to whom he was loyal till the end. Most nights he could be found tuning in to Yankee games on his AM radio when the summer nights were clear enough to bring a strong signal in from the NY stations.



Steve was loved by many and will be truly missed as a great friend, teammate, and brother.



Steve was predeceased by brother Paul, and parents Al and Ruth. He is survived by a brother, Peter and wife Tracey from Webster Ma, nieces Dusti Lee and Desiree Provencher from Clinton Ma.



Fittingly in his honor a softball game is being planned for friends to gather once again on his field of dreams and share memories. Details will be posted on the facebook page- We are from Westborough Mass



Carr Funeral Home





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store