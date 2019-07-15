|
|
Steven A Barsoum, 67
Northboro - Steven A. Barsoum, 67, of Northboro, passed away on July 12, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Worcester on December 30, 1951, Steven was the son of the late George and Mildred (Pajala) Barsoum.
Steven will be missed by many and remembered for his love of golf, fishing, family and friends. He loved NASCAR and every New England sports team. A guy who loved life and made the most of his, has left a place behind that cannot be filled.
Steven was a member of the local Teamster Union No. 42 working for Supervalu, formerly Sweet Life, for 20+ years. During his retirement he enjoyed grounds keeping at multiple golf courses in the Worcester area.
Steven leaves one daughter, Jennifer Soubosky and her partner Christopher Grunditz of Leominster, Ma; one son Adam Steven Barsoum of Jamaica Plain, Ma; three grandchildren, Nicholas and Emma Soubosky, and Alder Oso Xavier Wallace; a brother, David Barsoum of Shirley, Ma; a nephew Andrew Barsoum of Westford, Ma; 3 nephews; 2 nieces; and many close friends. Steven was predeceased by his parents and his sister Susan Milano.
Visitation for Steven will be held at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester Ma 01605 on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4-7pm.
There will be a reception in Steven's honor held at the Italian-American Victory Club, 26 Dewey Road, Shrewsbury, Ma 01545 on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 6-9pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Camp Sunshine (On behalf of the Chris Foley Foundation) 35 Acadia Road, Casco, ME 04015
Please visit Steven's online register for messages and condolences; it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 15 to July 17, 2019