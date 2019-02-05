|
Steven C. Boudreau, 62
Barre - Steven C. Boudreau, 62, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
He leaves his wife of 15 years, Debra Boudreau; a step-daughter, Erika Martin of North Andover; his mother, Doris H. Boudreau of Chelmsford; a sister, Christine Ann Smith and her husband Robert "Duncan" Smith of Chelmsford; three brothers, Neil Boudreau of Chelmsford, Kirk Boudreau and his wife Marion of Wilton, NH and Dana Boudreau of Lowell; one grandson, Owen Ody; his niece and goddaughter, Jennifer Ann Strout of Chelmsford, and his nephew, Michael Duncan Smith of Reading. He was born in Lowell, son of the late Joseph R. Boudreau.
Steven spent his career working in town government, most recently as the Town Coordinator for the Town of Petersham and previously as the Town Manager for the Town of Ware.
Calling hours for Steven will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 3 to 5 PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019