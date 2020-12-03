Steven Boudreau Jr., 35Worcester - Steven P. Boudreau Jr., 35, of Worcester, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital while surrounded by his family.Steven was born in Worcester and is survived by his loving parents, Steven P. Boudreau Sr. and Sheila (Shanley) Boudreau of Auburn; a brother, Kevin M. Boudreau of Worcester; a sister, Amie E. Pashko and her husband, Michael of Oxford; three nieces, Aria, Cora and Maeve Pashko; his devoted girlfriend, Rose Murphy and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Steven graduated from Saint John's High School in the class of 2003 and then continued his education at Worcester State College where he earned a Bachelor's Degree with a major in Communications in 2007. Steven had been working for the Worcester Public Schools Department for the past 14 years in the COAST Program located at Burncoat High School as an instructional assistant for students.Steven worked part time for the Hanover Theater as a stagehand, he developed his love for this work while he was a student at Saint John's. While in high school he was active as part of the stage crew in the theater productions and even volunteered for many years after his graduation.He had a heart of gold and was always putting the needs of others before himself. His caring nature will be missed by all who knew him, especially his tight knit group of family and friends.The Boudreau family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses of the intensive care unit at Saint Vincent Hospital as well as Carlene Gary for the exceptional care, love and support that was shown to Steven and their family over the past week.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 11 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church 1222 Main St. Worcester (Please go directly to church). Memorial contributions in memory of Steven may be made to Burncoat High School, Attn: COAST Program 179 Burncoat Street Worcester, MA 01606.Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Steven or to sign his online guestbook, please visit