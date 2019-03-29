|
Steven V. Canty, 59
Charlton - Steven V. Canty, 59, of Berry Corner Rd., passed away on Sunday, March 24th, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 34 years, Lisa DiPietro Canty; his mother, Linda Farlander Canty of Punta Gorda, FL; his sister, Kathy Carroll and her husband Tom of Punta Gorda, FL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, the late Vincent J Canty, Jr., and his brother Jeffrey Canty. Steve was born in Worcester and graduated from Nichols College in Dudley, MA with a Bachelor's of Science Degree.
Steve was Vice President of CT Fiber Optics in Somers, CT for many years. Steve was a sports fanatic. He loved all sports, especially golf, which he played for many years until an injury forced him to stop. When Steve entered into heaven on Sunday, he was reunited with loved ones who have passed. He then hit the greens and played a round of golf alongside his friend Walter and golf legends Seve Ballesteros and Bobby Jones. After which they hit the 19th hole.
Steve is in golf heaven.
Steven's funeral service and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
