Steven Clay
Steven L. Clay at 51

Auburn/Worcester - Steven L. Clay,51, of Auburn and Worcester died unexpectedly Thursday September 24, 2020. Clay is survived by his mother June (Goddard) Grammatic of Auburn, his father David L. Clay, his loving children Brittany Clay, and Andrew and Thomas Clay. He also leaves his brother David Clay and his wife Tara of Leicester, and his sister Melanie Morin and her husband Scott of Worcester. Steve was very close to his stepdaughter Jenna Prokopowich and was a devoted fiancé to Mellisa Dalarmo. Steve leaves his four nephews Scott and Patrick Morin and Brandon and Luke Clay. He leaves several aunts uncles and cousins

Steven was born in Worcester and Attended Worcester Boys Trade school, and was a graduate of Burncoat Senior High School. Steven always enjoyed driving trucks and did so for the Winn Plumbing Supply Company for many years. Steven enjoyed going on long walks, going to the beach, and was an avid Fisherman, but his most treasured times were when he was with his family. He was a kind and caring person who will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Calling hours for Steven will be held on Wednesday morning from 11:AM to 1:OOPM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A prayer service will be held at 1:00PM in the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Steven please visit his memorial site at

mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
